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Leeds United left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson is on Chelsea’s radar and is being discussed internally by the Stamford Bridge as a possible replacement for Marc Cucurella.

Gudmundsson joined Leeds last summer from French side Lille for €11.6m, with the Whites moving for him to become their new left-back following the exit of Junior Firpo.

The Swede, who quickly became the club’s first choice left-back, enjoyed a successful season at Elland Road, playing a key role in Leeds’ impressive Premier League survival.

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Gudmundsson’s displays for the Yorkshire club earned him a spot in Sweden’s squad for this summer’s World Cup and he has started both the games for his country.

The 27-year-old was a vital cog in Daniel Farke’s system last season and was lauded by a former Leeds star, who called him ‘phenomenal’ due to his performances.

Leeds will be delighted with how Gudmundsson has settled, but they could well have to fight to keep hold of him this summer, with Chelsea keen.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Chelsea have included Gudmundsson ‘in the club’s internal discussions’ as an option to come in at left-back.

Left-back option Gabriel Gudmundsson Isaac Schmidt James Justin Max Wober Sam Byram Leeds United’s left-back options

Chelsea are in the process of assessing potential replacements for Cucurella, who was sold to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Gudmundsson is seen as a possible option, with Chelsea having noted his performances for Leeds over the course of the recent campaign.

It remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire club will allow the Swede to leave this summer, with the defender still having three years left on his contract, and they would surely want a big offer to even think about a sale.

With Leeds having admitted that money will be tighter under the Premier League’s new Squad Cost Ratio rules though, selling Gudmundsson for a big fee may be something they consider.

The Whites would surely be looking at earning a substantial profit on the price paid for Gudmundsson if he is sold.

Leeds are active in the market at present, having agreed terms with free agent winger Harry Wilson and also offered £20m for Southampton‘s Shea Charles, which has been rejected.