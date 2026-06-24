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Celtic face increasing competition for Hellas Verona striker Kieron Bowie, with Bologna having ‘new contact’ with for the Scottish hitman.

Bowie departed from Scottish football just six months ago, when Italian side Hellas Verona snapped him up from Hibernian, and he put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Following his move to Serie A, the 23-year-old forward made 14 appearances, contributing to five goals, and has garnered interest from a host of clubs.

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Hellas Verona have been relegated to Serie B in the recent campaign, which might force them to part ways with some of their high-profile stars in the summer, and Celtic have made ‘preliminary enquiries’ over a potential deal.

The Bhoys did secure a domestic double under manager Martin O’Neill, but at times struggled in front of goal and will want to address the issue in the summer window.

However, Celtic face increasing competition from Bologna, as according to Italian daily il Resto del Carlino, the Rossoblu have had new contact with Bowie over a possible move this summer.

It is believed that Bologna are looking towards Bowie in the event that Thijs Dallinga or Santiago Castro depart in the summer transfer window.

Club played for Raith Rovers Fulham Northampton Town Hibernian Hellas Verona Clubs Kieron Bowie has played for

Castro had a productive season with Bologna and has attracted interest from the Premier League, with several clubs fighting over his signature.

Celtic brought in attackers Junior Adamu from Freiburg and Tomas Cvancara from Borussia Monchengladbach on loan deals in the winter window, but the pair combined for a total goal tally of three in 19 matches in all competitions.

Cvancara came in for criticism after former Celtic star Scott Allan claimed the 25-year-old forward lacks ruthlessness in front of goal, which is certainly what the Bhoys will want in their future number 9.

O’Neill and Celtic have been looking into the transfer market to strengthen their squad next season, and the Bhoys have been namechecked in the hunt for forward Alvaro Rodriguez.

Bowie still has three years remaining on his current deal, but with relegation to Serie B and several clubs showing interest, the decision to leave this summer might not be in the hands of Hellas Verona.

Celtic though could have to act quickly given Bologna clearly view Bowie as someone they could bring in this summer.