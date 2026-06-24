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Nottingham Forest attacker Dan Ndoye has ‘no intention of leaving’ the City Ground or Premier League football at the moment despite interest from Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old endured an injury-hit debut campaign in England after Forest splashed big money to sign him from Bologna, with his opportunities limited as he accumulated just 1,176 minutes across 24 Premier League appearances.

The winger also managed only two goal involvements during that period, falling short of the high expectations which had surrounded his move to Forest.

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Despite that, the Swiss international continues to command admiration in Italy, where he previously thrived during his spell with Bologna, and Napoli even made enquiries about him during the winter window.

But Ndoye’s entourage made it clear that even if he were to leave the Tricky Trees, his preference would be to remain in the Premier League rather than return to Serie A.

That has not stopped Inter Milan from maintaining their interest, having first placed the winger on their radar back in March.

There have even been suggestions that the Nerazzurri could convert Ndoye into an attacking wing-back, a role they believe would suit their tactical system.

Club played for Lausanne-Sport Nice Basel Bologna Nottingham Forest Clubs Dan Ndoye has played for

Inter’s original priority for that position was Marco Palestra, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Earlier indications pointed that the Italian was prioritising a move to San Siro, but he is now closing in on a switch to Chelsea in a major twist.

As a result, the Serie A champions have turned their attention back towards Ndoye in an attempt to strike a deal.

However, Ndoye has ‘no intention of leaving’ either the City Ground or Premier League as things stand, according to Italian journalist Alessio Lento.

That would represent a significant setback for Inter Milan, who may find it difficult to convince the winger to alter his current stance.

Ndoye also has four years remaining on his contract, creating another obstacle, while Nottingham Forest would be in a strong position to demand a substantial fee should any approach materialise.

The Swiss international is currently away on World Cup duty and has started two of his country’s group-stage fixtures.

Ndoye is not the only player at the City Ground drawing attention from Serie A, with Atalanta chasing Nicolo Savona.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan could also face uncertainty over their existing option on the right flank, as English clubs were keen on Luis Henrique last month, which could resurface during the summer window.

Another figure on the right flank was Denzel Dumfries, though the Dutchman has recently completed a move to Real Madrid, having previously been a target for Liverpool.