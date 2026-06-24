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Rangers risk losing out on defender Bryan Reynolds, with French side Rennes now having ‘submitted’ a bid for the American.

The Gers are going through some big changes at the club with Derek McInnes now in charge at Ibrox.

Ex-top-flight boss Craig Levein has hailed the Scottish manager, whom he believes possesses every trick in the book, and hopes are high he can get Rangers fighting for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Glasgow giants lost their legendary full-back in the shape of James Tavernier this summer, as he left the club upon his contract expiry.

The Gers are currently looking to bring in a new right-back and Westerlo star Reynolds has emerged as a top target for them; we profiled the American’s potential fit at Ibrox.

The Belgian top-flight club are well aware of Rangers’ interest in the 24-year-old, but now the Gers risk losing out on him.

And now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, French top-flight side Rennes have made a strong move for the American.

Club played for FC Dallas North Texas Roma Kortrijk Westerlo Clubs Bryan Reynolds has played for

It has been suggested that Les Rouge et Noir have ‘submitted’ a bid worth €3.8m for the pacey American full-back.

Reynolds’ current deal runs until the end of next summer and the Belgian side could be open to letting him leave this summer.

Serie A giants Roma signed him back in 2023 from MLS club FC Dallas, but the move did not work out, as he played only eight games over two years for them.

However, Reynolds has been a stalwart at De Kemphanen, playing close to 150 games for the Belgian outfit.

He has a host of clubs chasing his signature and Rennes are trying to get ahead of the race for the 24-year-old.

The French team will be offering Reynolds Europa League football, but Rangers will be able to match that as well, and it could become a financial decision for the American.

However, the Gers will need to make a push to show that they are willing to take him to Ibrox amid Westerlo’s stance on the price for the 24-year-old.