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Celtic attacker Benjamin Nygren does not fit into Graham Potter’s current system with the Sweden side at the World Cup, a Swedish journalist has claimed.

Nygren enjoyed a stellar campaign with Celtic, lifting the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Premiership, while finishing second in the league top-scorer charts, despite the turmoil at Parkhead over the course of the season.

The 24-year-old attacker was trusted whoever was in the dugout and made 58 appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing nine assists for Celtic in all competitions.

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Following a strong campaign, Nygren received praise from fellow Celtic team-mate Sebastian Tounekti and received a call-up to the Sweden squad for the World Cup.

At the World Cup, Nygren has featured in both the group stage matches for the national team, but a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands raised questions over playing the Celtic man in the number 10 role.

For Swedish journalist Fredrik de Ron, Nygren simply does not suit the system that Potter insists on playing and he feels there is no natural role for the attacker.

De Ron insists he does not understand why some supporters continue to believe playing Nygren there is the way to go.

Club played for IFK Goteborg Genk Heerenveen Nordsjaelland Celtic Clubs Benjamin Nygren has played for

De Ron said on Swedish outlet FotbolDirekt: “That midfield doesn’t work.

“Playing with Benjamin Nygren as some kind of ‘ten’ or trailing striker, that’s not possible!

“I don’t understand why people continue to insist on it.

“I have nothing against Nygren as a footballer, he is great, but in this way of playing there is no place for him.”

Sweden are currently third in their World Cup group, after a 5-1 win over Tunisia and a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands, which makes their next match against Japan a crucial encounter.

During the clash between Sweden and Japan in the World Cup, Nygren could have the opportunity to compete against his Celtic team-mate Daizen Maeda.

For the Sweden national team, Nygren has made 13 appearances and scored three goals, while also chipping in with two assists.

There are several high-profile Celtic players at the World Cup and it remains to be seen how far Nygren will be able to take Sweden in the tournament.