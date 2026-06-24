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Former Netherlands defender Winston Bogarde believes Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey has benefited from the different demands of English football since leaving Amsterdam.

The Dutchman came through the ranks of Ajax’s academy and quickly established himself within the club’s senior set-up, becoming an important figure in the process.

However, Brobbey’s 2024/25 campaign with the Dutch giants proved to be a frustrating one, with the striker finding the net just seven times in 44 appearances across all competitions.

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Ajax ultimately opted to cash in on the forward and he subsequently completed a move to the Stadium of Light in search of a fresh challenge.

After a slow start to life in England, the tide gradually turned for Brobbey as he developed into a reliable starter under Regis Le Bris and eventually finished the campaign as Sunderland’s leading scorer.

His contributions in the final third proved crucial as the Black Cats secured a seventh-place finish in the Premier League and booked their place in the Europa League.

The 24-year-old’s form has reignited debate in his homeland, with one Dutch journalist even suggesting Ajax may have allowed him to leave too easily.

League played in Eerste Divisie Eredivisie Bundesliga Premier League Leagues Brian Brobbey has played in

Brobbey himself has admitted that he feels more effective in front of goal in England than he did during his time with his boyhood club.

Sunderland’s coaching staff have also received credit for helping accelerate the Dutchman’s development since his arrival at the Stadium of Light.

Bogarde, who coached Brobbey during his Ajax days, stressed that the Dutchman’s qualities extend beyond what he produces on the pitch, as he has a strong character and a personality that thrives on trust and belief from those around him.

He also pointed towards the difficult circumstances surrounding Brobbey’s final season in Amsterdam, arguing that the striker was operating in a team and system that did not complement his strengths, while Ajax’s wider issues at the time only added to the challenges he faced.

He further highlighted that Brobbey’s move to England has proven to be an important step in his development, with the demands of the English game helping the forward develop different aspects of his play.

Bogarde told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “I know Brian from my time as a coach at Ajax. He is a very special guy. A very sweet guy. A guy with character, too.

“If you give him confidence and you have his best interests at heart, he will go through fire for you.

“He was going through a difficult period in his final season at Ajax. That also had to do with the team he played in and the situation the club was in.

“At the time, Ajax were playing football that wasn’t his style. His move to England proved to be a wise one.

“Different facets are required of a striker there, and he has made that transition well.

“We are now seeing the result of his development in the Dutch national team.”

Brobbey is currently away with the Netherlands squad at the World Cup and delivered a statement performance against Sweden on Saturday night, scoring twice in a commanding 5-1 victory.

The Oranje’s next assignment comes against Tunisia as they chase top spot in the group, with Sunderland striker expected to once again be at the heart of their attacking threat.

Meanwhile, a Dutch journalist recently attempted to pour cold water on some of the praise currently being directed towards Brobbey, which he feels has been over the top.