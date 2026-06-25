Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘open to selling’ Ollie Watkins this summer, amid Fenerbahce enquiring about him, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Watkins’ Aston Villa future has been a matter of debate for some time, with initial interest arriving from Arsenal in January last year.

The Villans were not happy about the timing of the Arsenal bid as it came on the eve of their Champions League game against Celtic.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Things eventually cooled down, but again, Manchester United came knocking in the summer.

On that occasion, once more Unai Emery’s team stuck to their ‘strictly not for sale’ stance.

Aston Villa may have to deal with bids for Watkins this summer, but it has been suggested that they are now willing to play ball.

It emerged on Thursday that Fenerbahce have been in touch with Aston Villa to ask about Watkins.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, more detail has come to light, with Aston Villa telling Fenerbahce that they are ‘open to selling’ the striker this summer.

League played in Conference South League Two Championship Premier League Leagues Ollie Watkins has played in

Now Fenerbache are involved in negotiations with Aston Villa in order to see if a deal can be done to bring Watkins to Turkey.

Whether Watkins is open to a move to play his football in Turkey is unclear, but it appears Aston Villa are willing to do business this summer for the right price.

Fenerbahce finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season and are determined to wrestle the crown away from Galatasaray next term.

They believe Watkins could help and the striker is a prolific goal-getter, form that could transfer to Turkey.

Fenerbahce have a host of former Premier League stars on the books in Istanbul, including N’Golo Kante and former Aston Villa loan star Marco Asensio.

If Watkins did make the move to Fenerbahce then he could find himself coming up against Aston Villa in the Champions League next season.

Villa will surely need to replace Watkins if he was to go, with Emery needing to make sure he has a squad fit to fight on all fronts.