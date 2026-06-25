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Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has come onto the radar of Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who are in next season’s Champions League.

Unai Emery is preparing Aston Villa for the Champions League next season, while also building a squad that can secure another top four finish.

He is also set to be tested for a number of key players, with goalkeeper Emi Martinez wanted by Juventus, while Arsenal hold an interest in Morgan Rogers.

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The Villa boss could also have a decision to make over Watkins, with the striker now drawing interest from Turkey.

Watkins was wanted last year, when Villa resisted interest from Manchester United in his services, while Arsenal tried to buy him in the winter transfer window of that year.

Now a year later, Fenerbahce are thinking about a bid to succeed where other sides failed and, according to Turkish daily Milliyet (via Asist Analiz), they have ‘asked’ about Watkins.

Fenerbahce will be keen to find out if there is the chance to sign him from Aston Villa, how much he might cost and what his wage demands would be.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Having finished as runners-up in the Turkish Super Lig last season, Fenerbahce have secured a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.

Watkins could be attracted to the idea of a move to Turkey, which would put him in contention to battle for the Turkish Super Lig title too.

With the 30-year-old entering the final two years of his contract and coming off a strong Premier League campaign, Aston Villa could look to cash in should the right offer arrive.

It remains to be seen what stance the Villains will take this time regarding the sale of Watkins.

With the summer transfer window now open, Aston Villa will be looking to build on a successful campaign under Emery by adding quality players to their squad.

The Villains, who are yet to progress for a swoop for Matias Soule, could face competition from Arab clubs, who are not subject to the same financial constraints.