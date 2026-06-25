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Ajax have ‘contacted’ Leeds United target Julian Brandt to explore the conditions of a potential deal amid growing admiration for the German from clubs across Europe.

Daniel Farke’s side are looking to strengthen their attacking department through multiple additions this summer.

The Whites have already won the race for free agent Harry Wilson despite strong interest from Aston Villa, who were able to offer the lure of Champions League football.

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Leeds also recently received a boost in their pursuit of Lois Openda after Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti decided the striker is not part of his plans.

Another number nine target, Ayase Ueda, has seen his stock rise following an impressive World Cup campaign, which could complicate Leeds’ pursuit.

The Peacocks have identified Brandt as an attractive option to bolster the attacking midfield department, with the German available on a free transfer.

However, German media believe a move to Elland Road would come as a surprise given the calibre of clubs currently tracking his situation.

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Trabzonspor recently entered the competition, while Roma also remain firmly in the picture for the German.

There have also been suggestions of interest from elsewhere in Italy and Spain, while Galatasaray have joined Trabzonspor in monitoring the midfielder from Turkey.

Remaining in the Bundesliga also cannot be ruled out, with several German clubs keeping a close watch on Brandt’s situation.

Now another unexpected contender has entered the race, with Ajax having ‘contacted’ Brandt to ‘gauge’ his stance on a move to the Dutch Eredivisie, according to German daily WAZ.

It remains unclear whether the Amsterdam giants are capable of matching the German’s wage demands or whether they are prepared to make such a financial commitment.

Given the level of interest surrounding Brandt, Ajax would still face a significant challenge to get a deal over the line, making a move appear unlikely.

Meanwhile, with clubs continuing to emerge from across Europe, Farke’s Leeds side may have to act decisively if they are to win the race for the German.