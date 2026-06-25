Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Fiorentina have no intention of making a move for Wolves defender Hugo Bueno and he ‘is not a player La Viola are interested in’ this summer.

The Spaniard progressed through the ranks at Molineux before spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Dutch giants Feyenoord as part of his development.

The 23-year-old returned to Wolves and forced his way into the starting lineup, establishing himself as the club’s first-choice left-back.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Bueno went on to make 35 appearances and registered three goal involvements, although the campaign ultimately ended on a sour note as the Old Gold slipped into the Championship.

With the left-back now entering the final two years of his contract at Molineux, his future has naturally become a talking point, with his name featuring among those expected to attract interest following the club’s relegation.

Serie A side Fiorentina have now been linked with a swoop to take Bueno to Italy.

However, sources close to Fiorentina have now ‘categorically denied’ those claims, making it clear the Serie A outfit are not pursuing a move for Bueno, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Opponents Date Blackburn Rovers (H) 14/08 Preston North End (A) 22/08 Stoke City (H) 29/08 Wolves’ first three league games

At present, Bueno ‘is not a player La Viola are interested in’.

Whether the Tuscan outfit revisit that stance later in the window remains to be seen, with Wolves’ current situation potentially presenting an opportunity for interested clubs who want the left-back.

If Bueno does complete a permanent exit, it would mark the first time he has left Molineux on a full-time basis after previously only departing on loan.

But the left-back admitted in March that he was happy with life at the Old Gold despite their struggles, indicating perhaps that remaining at Molineux cannot be ruled out.

Bueno is unlikely to be the only player heading for the exit door either, with Trabzonspor having opened talks over goalkeeper Jose Sa and early negotiations progressing along encouraging lines.

Joao Gomes could also find himself on the move, with Galatasaray monitoring the Brazilian while Atletico Madrid remain firmly in the mix.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina could still dip into the English market despite brushing aside the Bueno links, with Burnley’s Luca Koleosho remaining firmly on their radar.

La Viola are also continuing their efforts to retain Tottenham Hotspur star Manor Solomon, although that pursuit has yet to move any closer to a resolution.