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RB Leipzig have not received or rejected a new bid from Liverpool for their teenage winger Yan Diomande, with suggestions otherwise wide of the mark.

Diomande has emerged as a key target for Liverpool this summer as they look to back new manager Andoni Iraola and replace the outgoing Mohamed Salah.

Salah still had another year left to run on his Liverpool contract, but the Reds agreed to rip it up and he is leaving on a free transfer, taking a substantial number of goals out of the team.

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Liverpool have already brought in winger Victor Munoz, beating Newcastle United to the signature of the Spain international and paying his €40m release clause to Osasuna.

Real Madrid, who have signed Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer after his Liverpool exit, are getting a portion of the Munoz fee due to a sell-on clause.

Liverpool are hot on Diomande’s heels at the moment and it was claimed recently that they have failed with an initial offer for his services.

Now there have been claims of another bid coming in from Liverpool at a huge €116m for the Ivory Coast international winger.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

However, those claims are wide of the mark and Liverpool have not put in a new offer for Diomande this summer, according to German journalist Philipp Hinze.

Hinze insists that the rumour spread on social media has no basis in fact.

“Just to clarify: reports currently circulating on X that Leipzig have rejected a new €116m offer from LFC are not true”, Hinze wrote on X.

“Various accounts picked it up blindly without checking the source. This was never officially reported by any credible journalistic source.

“As things stand, there has not yet been a second offer.”

With Diomande in action at the World Cup with the Ivory Coast, a push to bring him to Liverpool may have to wait until the African nation are out of the tournament..

Leipzig are under no pressure to sell Diomande and Liverpool are likely to need to put a big fee on the table to bring him in.

The Reds splashed cash last summer in the Bundesliga, signing Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong for the best part of £150m.

There are also sure to be significant outgoings too as Liverpool try to balance the books, with attacker Cody Gakpo wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool are suggested to be keen to create an auction for the Netherlands star.