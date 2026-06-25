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Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Svante Ingelsson is set to join Stoke City after the Owls’ attempts to retain him fell short, according to journalist Rob Staton.

The 28-year-old arrived at Hillsborough in 2024 and quickly established himself as an important figure in the heart of midfield.

The Swede featured in 40 Championship matches last season, clocking 3,359 minutes and underlining his importance to the side.

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However, Sheffield Wednesday endured a disastrous campaign after being hit with an 18-point deduction for breaching the Championship’s financial regulations, leaving them rooted to the foot of the table and relegated to League One.

The Owls are now preparing for life in the third tier and a number of departures are expected, with Ingelsson appearing increasingly likely to be among them.

Stoke City are now set to sign the midfielder in a package worth in excess of £1m.

The Owls made ‘several attempts’ to retain the Swede at Hillsborough, but their financial constraints ultimately prevented them from keeping hold of him.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Ingelsson had been keen to remain in the Championship and that wish now appears set to be fulfilled with his impending move to the Potters.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently focused on rebuilding the squad and have been working with Ingelsson’s entourage in an effort to reach a ‘swift conclusion’ over his future, something that may have something that may have helped speed up negotiations.

The Potters have already strengthened their midfield with the signing of Djibril Soumare and Ingelsson is now set to further reinforce that department.

The Swede had previously featured on Mark Robins’ shortlist during the winter window and the move now appears on course to be completed in the coming days.

Departures could also be on the horizon at Stoke City, with custodian Viktor Johansson attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

The Potters started last season superbly before then fading away and Robins will want to ensure greater staying power through his signings.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have already begun reshaping their squad for life in League One after beating off competition from clubs across Europe to secure Aston Villa defender Sil Swinkels and welcoming experienced defender Liam Cooper back.