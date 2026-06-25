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Tottenham Hotspur ‘will submit’ a fresh bid ‘this week’ for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as they look to force through a deal for the Italy international.

The Italian has already been established as Robert De Zerbi’s marquee target this summer as the Spurs boss eyes a midfield revamp.

Spurs’ opening offer, worth around £80m, was swiftly rejected by the Magpies, but that has done little to deter them from continuing their pursuit.

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It has also been suggested that the Lilywhites are prepared to go beyond the £100m mark in an effort to land the Italian.

Tonali is on the same wavelength as Tottenham and has given his availability for a move to north London despite the club’s struggles in recent seasons.

It has been indicated that the prospect of working under a manager such as De Zerbi, who regards the midfielder so highly, could prove influential in negotiations.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Tottenham are ready to step up their pursuit of the midfielder and ‘will submit’ a new bid to Newcastle ‘this week’.

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The value of the new proposal remains unclear, although Spurs are likely to return with a significantly improved offer after seeing their opening bid knocked back by the Magpies.

The Lilywhites are not alone in the race either, with two other Premier League clubs also monitoring the situation, increasing the pressure on the north London outfit to move decisively.

Manchester City and Arsenal have both been linked with the midfielder, with the Gunners’ admiration for Tonali dating back to the winter transfer window.

Juventus were also keen on the midfielder, but the price tag attached to him ultimately proved a stumbling block.

One major boost for De Zerbi’s side is Tonali’s willingness to make the move, with personal terms on a contract running until 2032 already understood to have been agreed.

Should Tottenham succeed in landing the Italian, it would represent a major statement of intent after former Spurs star Ramon Vega challenged the club to show greater ambition.

Whether the latest bid will be enough to convince Newcastle remains to be seen, with the coming days expected to provide greater clarity over the midfielder’s future.