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Burnley and Derby County face competition from Spanish giants Sevilla for the signature of striker Bamba Dieng.

Dieng had a productive year with French side Lorient in the recent campaign, but is set to become a free agent in the summer, with his contract expiring at the end of this month.

The 26-year-old forward made 22 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing to eleven goals, despite missing a few games due to injury, and received a call-up for the World Cup.

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The Senegal international has been attracting interest from England, and back in 2022, he was linked with a move to Leeds United, but in the end rejected a move to Elland Road.

Recently, Burnley and Derby County have been keeping tabs on Dieng, but it has been suggested that the forward ‘is wary of dropping’ into the Championship.

Now the Championship pair face a further complication in their pursuit of Dieng as, according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, Sevilla are interested in him.

Dieng is ‘being considered’ by Sevilla, though he is some way down the list of options for the Spanish side.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Both Derby and Burnley will hope Sevilla can land their preferred targets, leaving Dieng with fewer options.

Derby missed out on the playoff spots in the recent campaign, but defender Sondre Langas has insisted the club have been going on an upward trajectory under manager John Eustace.

Eustace will want to add more firepower to the attack to make a stronger push for the playoff spots next season and Dieng could certainly be a viable option.

Meanwhile, Burnley are back in the Championship after their most recent relegation and will want to go straight back up to the top flight next term.

However, the Clarets could lose key members of their frontline, with attacker Zian Flemming attracting interest from Brentford, and they will want to bring in quality reinforcements.

Burnley have gained promotion from the Championship in the past few seasons, which could help them to get the edge over Derby to bring Dieng to Turf Moor in the summer.

As a free agent, Dieng will have ample time to decide on his future, and with Senegal most likely not to make it out of the group stage in the World Cup, he will be able to decide on an earlier date.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley or Derby are able to land Dieng this summer, or if the Senegal international will make a move elsewhere.