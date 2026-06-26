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Rangers appear set to miss out on Bryan Reynolds as French Ligue 1 side Rennes move into advanced negotiations for the right-back which ‘could conclude’ soon.

The 24-year-old was previously pursued by West Ham United before completing a permanent move to Belgian outfit Westerlo.

The American has since established himself as a key starter in Belgium, contributing six goal involvements during the recent campaign.

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However, with the right-back entering the final year of his contract, several clubs have begun circling in search of a potential opportunity.

The Gers are among those admirers as they prepare for a new era under Derek McInnes while looking to fill the sizeable void left by club legend James Tavernier at right-back.

The Glasgow giants have shown concrete interest in Reynolds as they explore a move to bring the American to Ibrox.

They also hoped their strong relationship with Westerlo, established through the winter window signing of Tuur Rommens, could work in their favour.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

However, that optimism suffered a major setback after Rennes submitted an offer for the defender.

Now, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, negotiations between Rennes and Westerlo are advanced and an agreement ‘could conclude’ between the two sides in the coming days.

A deal worth around €4m could be enough to take the American to Ligue 1 and offer him a fresh challenge.

That would represent a significant blow for Rangers, who view the right-back position as one of their key priorities this summer.

Reynolds was viewed as a potentially exciting signing, with Inside Futbol looking at what he would bring to the Gers recently.

Whether the Gers can still force their way back into the race remains to be seen, but with discussions progressing smoothly, their chances now appear increasingly slim.

Hampus Skoglund remains another option at right-back, although it is unclear whether Rangers will now revisit that pursuit.

Rangers face a key summer transfer window as they look to shape the squad for McInnes’ demands and style of play, aiming to make sure finishing third in the Scottish Premiership last season was a one off.