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Roma have ‘no intention’ of parting ways with Niccolo Pisilli, ‘despite the sounding out’ of Nottingham Forest over a move to take him to the City Ground.

Pisilli came through Roma’s youth system and has established himself in the first team squad with strong performances in the last couple of seasons.

The 21-year-old midfielder contributed to eight goal involvements in 34 matches in all competitions this term and was vital behind Roma’s push to securing Champions League football.

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The Italy international is tied down to the club until 2029, but following strong displays this campaign, he has garnered interest from the Premier League.

Now is not the first time Pisilli has been linked with a move to England, as last summer, Tottenham Hotspur were ‘monitoring’ him, but a deal never materialised.

There has been sounding out over a deal from Nottingham Forest and Como of late but, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Roma have ‘no intention’ of doing business for the midfielder.

Roma consider Pisilli to be someone they are keen to keep hold of and only an incredibly high offer could force a rethink at the Stadio Olimpico.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

It is unclear if Nottingham Forest will make a bid for the Italian, but they are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, not least with Elliot Anderson set to be sold to Manchester City.

Anderson’s sale will bring over £100m in cash, which should fill up the transfer kitty at the City Ground to back Vitor Pereira with fresh faces.

Recently it was suggested that Nottingham Forest ‘intend to speed up’ their pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, but at the moment, a possible move to the City Ground appeared to make no progress.

The Tricky Trees did show glimpses of excellent football under manager Pereira in the Europa League, but missing out on European football next season, the City Ground’s appeal to possible summer transfer targets might have taken a hit.

Pisilli still has three years remaining on his current contract, and with Roma reluctant to part ways with him this summer, the path to negotiations would not be smooth.