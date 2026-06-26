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Nottingham Forest defender Nicolo Savona is ‘not close’ to joining Serie A side Atalanta, with the structure of the proposed deal emerging as the main obstacle to an agreement.

The right-back’s season was cut short after he suffered a knee injury in February before undergoing surgery in early March.

Before that setback, the Italian made 20 appearances and contributed four goal involvements across all competitions for the Tricky Trees.

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Of late it has appeared that the 23-year-old has been edging towards a City Ground exit just a year after joining Nottingham Forest, with Atalanta eager to bring him back to his homeland.

The Italian is also understood to be open to the move, having made his availability clear to the Bergamo outfit.

However, the transfer path is not smooth and issues have cropped up involving the deal structure both clubs want, meaning a move is ‘not close’ as things stand.

The talks between the two clubs appear to have lost momentum, with ‘less frequent contact’ in recent days and negotiations still awaiting a breakthrough, according to Italian journalist Filippo Maggi.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The main difference between the clubs centres around the structure of the deal.

Atalanta favour a loan move with an option to buy, while Nottingham Forest are looking for a straight permanent transfer that would allow them to cash in immediately.

That remains the key hurdle preventing the deal from progressing, although whether the two clubs can bridge that gap should become clearer in the coming days.

Should Atalanta and the Tricky Trees fail to strike an agreement, Roma could yet enter the picture after already developing an interest in the right-back.

La Dea’s right-back Marco Palestra, previously a target for Newcastle United and Manchester City, is now closing in on a move to Chelsea, with those funds potentially helping finance a move for Savona.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have been keeping tabs on Atalanta’s first-choice right-back Raul Bellanova, who could emerge as a potential replacement should Savona leave the City Ground.

Savona’s agent previously claimed that the defender had attracted interest from Manchester City before ultimately completing his move to Nottingham Forest.