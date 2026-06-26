Winston Bogarde has insisted Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven is the ‘weakest defender’ in the Netherlands starting eleven, with the ex-defender unimpressed with his World Cup displays.

Van de Ven endured a difficult campaign due to multiple managerial changes and continuous rotation in the backline, which ultimately resulted in Spurs finishing 17th in the league in back-to-back seasons.

The Dutch defender made 45 appearances in all competitions across the campaign, but his stock remains high and Barcelona and Liverpool have asked about him.

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Manager Roberto De Zerbi dubbed him one of the leaders in the Spurs dressing room, but to strengthen the backline, the Italian manager has already signed Marcos Senesi and Van de Ven’s international team team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke.

Despite the underwhelming performance at club level, it has had no impact on his importance for the national team, as Van de Ven played the full 90 minutes in the first two group stage games at the World Cup.

However, former defender Bogarde has insisted that Van de Ven is the ‘weakest defender’ in the Netherlands starting lineup.

The former top-flight star claimed that in the two matches played by Van de Ven, he failed to make a strong impression, and he is too reliant on his speed to cover for his poor positioning.

Ex-Netherlands man Bogarde pointed out that other teams have quick players, who can trouble Van de Ven.

Opponents Result Japan Drew 2-2 Sweden Beat 5-1 Tunisia Beat 3-1 Netherlands’ group stage results

Bogarde told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “Micky van de Ven has played two matches there now and he didn’t make a strong impression.

“I consider Van de Ven the weakest defender in the current starting lineup so far.

“Positionally, he is very poor and he relies too much on his speed.

“Whereas opponents also have fast guys on the pitch.”

Van de Ven was an unused substitute in the Netherlands final group game against Tunisia, in which the Oranje won 3-1, and Ronald Koeman’s men will lock horns with Morocco in the next round.

Spurs will be looking on and hoping that Van de Ven can come back from the World Cup free of injury and ready to hit the new season on the ground running.

They could yet be tested with offers for the Dutchman however, while talks over a new contract appear to have made no progress.