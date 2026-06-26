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Roma are looking to ‘steal a march’ on Premier League clubs in the race for in-demand Celtic midfielder Arne Engels.

Engels joined Celtic from Augsburg two summers ago in an £11m move, signing a four-year deal with the aim of continuing his development at Scotland’s dominant force.

Since arriving at Parkhead, opinions on the Belgian have been divided, with one former top-flight player claiming last year that he had yet to justify his price tag, while Bhoys legend Peter Grant said he looked like a ‘Rolls-Royce’ in midfield.

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A growing number of clubs appear to share the latter view and, after the 22-year-old revealed he ‘wants to take the next step’, interest in prising him away from Parkhead has gathered pace.

Nottingham Forest were among the first to test Celtic’s resolve, holding lengthy discussions during the winter transfer window.

The Premier League side saw three offers, worth around £20m plus add-ons, knocked back as Celtic stood firm and refused to sanction a mid-season departure.

That setback has done little to dampen Forest’s pursuit, with Sunderland and Crystal Palace also entering the race earlier this month, while Serie A giants Roma have now emerged as serious contenders.

Interested club League Roma Serie A Napoli Serie A Nottingham Forest Premier League Crystal Palace Premier League Sunderland Premier League Interested in Arne Engels

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Giallorossi are hoping to ‘steal a march’ on their rivals in the battle for the Celtic midfielder.

The Belgian, who is expected to make a decision on his future before pre-season gets under way, could now have Italy as a genuine destination, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side firmly in the mix.

The two-time Scottish Premiership winner featured 46 times across all competitions last season, registering 15 combined goals and assists.

Those numbers have only strengthened Nottingham Forest’s resolve, with the Tricky Trees viewing him as the ideal successor to Elliot Anderson, who is edging closer to a move to Manchester City.

Napoli too have also been credited with an interest, underlining just how fierce the competition for Engels’ signature has become.

With two years still remaining on the 22-year-old’s contract, Celtic are under no pressure to sell, and the growing list of admirers could strengthen their hand in negotiations, allowing them to command a premium fee for the midfielder.