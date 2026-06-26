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Former Juventus executive Matteo Serra, who was recently the head of recruitment for Greek club PAOK Salonika, has signed for Sunderland to add to their options to manage the transfer window.

Sunderland managed to beat the odds in their first season back in the Premier League following promotion in the 2024/25 campaign, finishing seventh in the table and securing qualification for the Europa League.

Regis Le Bris’ side are expected to have a busy summer transfer window as they will look to strengthen their squad by adding ‘high impact signings’ and build a team capable of competing in Europe and avoiding that damaging their league form.

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Now, with the transfer window in full swing, the Black Cats have added an experienced name to their staff in the shape of ex-Juventus man Serra.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Serra has been added to the staff to manage loan departures this summer, while he will also be involved in outgoings on a general basis.

Serra previously served as the chief scout for Juventus before becoming the head of recruitment for PAOK Salonika in Greece.

Picking the right destination for players who need to leave Sunderland on loan will be a key job throughout the summer and the Black Cats will be to use Serra’s experience.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Whether his arrival means more Sunderland players might head for Italy and Greece on loan deals, rather than down the pyramid into the EFL, remains to be seen.

With Sunderland having been lauded for their smart business within transfer windows, there will be pressure on Serra to be part of a successful recruitment set-up.

Kristjaan Speakman was a key man in that set-up, but he is now taking his first role after departing.

He has now been named as the new sporting director at Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

Speakman and Serra could potentially cross paths if Speakman looks to take Sunderland players to FC Copenhagen in his new role.