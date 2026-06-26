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Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is ‘taking big steps towards Tottenham‘, who could end up paying in the region of £100m for the Italy international midfielder.

The Italian is one of the hottest names in the summer transfer market, with Tottenham having come quick out of the blocks to try to sign him.

Their initial bid worth around £80m was swiftly rejected by Newcastle, but talks continue with Roberto De Zerbi seeing him as a key target.

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A new bid is set to go in this week as Tottenham try to find a route through and agree a fee with Newcastle for Tonali.

Despite one journalist claiming Tonali himself does not want to go to Tottenham, and would rather prefer either Manchester City or Arsenal, he does seem set on Spurs.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Tonali is ‘taking big steps towards Tottenham’.

The proposed fee to take Tonali from St James’ Park to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to approach the £100m mark, in what would be a huge statement of intent from De Zerbi’s side.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It is suggested that some patience is still needed as Tottenham try to get the deal over the line.

Tonali himself has also given priority to De Zerbi, with the midfielder having a good rapport with the Tottenham boss.

It now remains to be seen how quickly Tottenham are able to wrap up the deal for a player who has been a bedrock for the Newcastle team over the last three years.

Newcastle have already pocketed £70m from the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and the proposed three-figure transfer fee for Tonali is set to add even more money to their coffers.

How they use that money in the transfer market now remains to be seen, but if they squander it, Eddie Howe may not survive.

Howe spent the Alexander Isak fee last summer on Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, but then went with William Osula as his striker towards the end of the season after losing faith in the pair.