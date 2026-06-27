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Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde ‘seems set for a significant transfer’ amid interest from Sunderland and Brighton.

The defensively minded midfielder made 28 appearances for Aston Villa in the Premier League last season, getting booked five times in the process.

Bogarde, 22, also featured heavily in Aston Villa’s successful Europa League campaign, with 13 outings in the competition, though he found himself an unused substitute in the final against Freiburg.

The Dutchman insisted last summer that he saw no reason to leave Aston Villa, but that now looks to have changed.

According to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, Bogarde ‘could have extended his contract’ at Aston Villa, however that has not happened.

It is suggested that he ‘seems set for a significant transfer’ with both Sunderland and Brighton looking to ‘lure away’ the midfielder from Villa Park.

Sunderland could lose the services of key midfielder Granit Xhaka, who is being chased by Premier League giants Chelsea.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The Black Cats are admirers of Bogarde and he could slot into Regis Le Bris’ midfield unit at the Stadium of Light.

Heading for Brighton could also be an appealing prospect for Bogarde, with the Seagulls having developed players and later sold them on to big clubs.

Aston Villa brought Bogarde to England from Dutch giants Feyenoord and slotted him into their youth set-up.

He had two loan stints at Bristol Rovers to further develop his skills before then breaking into the first team at Villa Park.

While at Bristol Rovers, Bogarde was given advice by Joey Barton about how to become a more complete player.

“He is a little bit behind the group because he came in a little bit late, but I told him that if you want to be a complete midfield player, then you have to pick and choose moments”, Barton said.

Nottingham Forest attempted to land him in the summer of 2024, while Sevilla asked about him in the 2025 winter window.

Bogarde has now made 61 senior team appearances for Aston Villa, but the jury is out on whether he will add to those.