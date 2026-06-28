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Everton are again showing interest in Marseille winger Timothy Weah, though the French giants are keen to keep hold of him.

Weah, who spent last season on loan at the French club ahead of a permanent move due to an obligation to buy clause, finished with seven goal contributions in 41 appearances.

Of those 41 appearances, 29 came under current Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi, who regularly trusted the American with game time at the Stade Velodrome.

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Despite now being a permanent Marseille player, another move this summer could be possible and Weah is not short of suitors.

Everton showed interest in Weah as far back as 2023, but the attacker did not make the move to Merseyside.

Everton want to add options in the final third over the course of the summer transfer window and the club’s recruitment team appear not to have forgotten about Weah and his qualities.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Everton have requested information about Weah’s situation as they consider a move.

Club played for Paris Saint-Germain Celtic Lille Juventus Marseille Clubs Timothy Weah has played for

The path towards signing Weah though is not likely to be an easy one, with Marseille considering the American to be a key player and being opposed to letting him leave.

Only a big bid could make the powerbrokers at the Stade Velodrome consider cashing in on Weah and it is unclear how much Everton would be willing to offer.

Weah is currently with the United States squad at the World Cup, where he has made two appearances so far under Mauricio Pochettino.

The attacker is sure to have his focus fully on the tournament in North America, meaning any talks over a potential transfer will likely have to wait until the United States are knocked out.

Through to the last 32, the United States are due to face Bosnia as they look to continue to progress in what is a home World Cup.