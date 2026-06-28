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Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly could be on the move this summer, with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest having ‘every intention’ of trying to sign him.

Kelly joined Juventus, initially on loan, from Newcastle in the winter window of 2025, before then making the move permanent in the summer.

While Juventus disappointed in Serie A last season, finishing outside the Champions League spots, Kelly was a bright spot and made an impression at the back.

The Bianconeri though are at real risk of losing Kelly this summer, with a potential return to the Premier League on the cards for the 27-year-old.

Newcastle are showing interest in taking him back to St James’ Park, while Nottingham Forest are also looking towards Kelly as they seek to make defensive signings of their own.

Both Premier League clubs ‘have every intention of making a move’ for Kelly, according to Italian daily La Stampa (via Calciomercato.it).

It is unclear how much Juventus would want to let the defender depart Turin, but he cost the Bianconeri the best part of €17.5m to sign.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Having missed out on the Champions League, Juventus could be vulnerable to substantial offers being made, with raising cash something the Bianconeri are keen to do.

Kelly is not the only Juventus player that Nottingham Forest are keen on, with the Tricky Trees also holding an interest in midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Thuram is drawing interest from several Premier League sides this summer, with Juventus willing to talk about a sale for offers of €40m upwards.

Juventus attacker Lois Openda could also move to the Premier League.

The Belgian flopped in Turin last season following his move from RB Leipzig and is now attracting interest from Coventry City and Leeds United.

The Bianconeri loaned Openda with an obligation to buy, meaning the entire deal to sign the attacker has cost €44m.