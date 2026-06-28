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Former Leeds United star Rasmus Kristensen’s surprise move to Danish side FC Midtjylland is being driven by personal reasons.

Kristensen is closing in on a return to his homeland of Denmark, with Eintracht Frankfurt having accepted an offer from Midtjylland of around €6m.

The defender was on the books at Leeds, who he joined from Red Bull Salzburg, between 2022 and 2025.

Kristensen did not follow the Whites down to the Championship when they were relegated and instead moved on loan, first to Roma and then to Eintracht Frankfurt.

He impressed hugely at the Bundesliga club and they moved to keep him, signing him from Leeds on a permanent basis last summer.

Now though Kristensen is set for an exit from Eintracht Frankfurt and is making a surprise move to his first club, Midtjylland.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, ‘the move is motivated by personal reasons’.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed to let Kristensen go and he has already passed his medical with Midtjylland and agreed the deal.

At the age of 28, the Danish side are getting a defender at his peak and the capture is a big coup for the Danish Superliga side.

Kristensen is able to operate as both a right-back and a centre-back, with Leeds legend Jon Newsome admitting he prefers the Dane in the latter role.

Former Whites boss Javi Gracia was a firm fan of Kristensen and lauded the defender for his attitude and professionalism.

Midtjylland finished in second spot in the Danish Superliga last season and will hope with Kristensen on board they will be able to go one better.

Kristensen may well be asked about Leeds when he gets to Midtjylland, with the club’s defender Lee Han-beom having appeared as a target for the Yorkshire side this summer.