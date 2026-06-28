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Tottenham Hotspur wantaway midfielder Lucas Bergvall is high in the thinking of Nottingham Forest this summer.

Bergvall is keen to move on from Tottenham as he looks to make sure he is playing regular first team football next season and he has communicated his desire to the club.

With Tottenham chasing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali and West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes, while they are also keen on Napoli’s Antonio Vergara, the writing looks to be on the wall for Bergvall if he stays in north London.

A host of sides are showing interest in the Sweden international, who is viewed as a top talent, and Nottingham Forest are amongst them.

It is suggested that Forest have Bergvall high in their thinking amid their interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, as they seek to add to Vitor Pereira’s midfield options.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “Forest also have Spurs’ Lucas Bergvall high in their thinking.

“The Swedish midfielder has asked the club to leave as he seeks a new challenge.”

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

A switch to the City Ground could be attractive for Bergvall as it would keep him in the Premier League and open up opportunities for more regular game time.

Forest are poised to lose Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.

Bergvall could also have opportunities to move away from England, with Italian giants AC Milan amongst his suitors.

Given Tottenham’s asking price of £45m, it may well be though that only Premier League clubs can afford to splash the cash on the young Swede.

Tottenham notably beat off competition from Barcelona for Bergvall’s signature and he featured heavily in the side under former boss Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou wasted no time in telling Bergvall how much he trusted him and the relationship between the two seems to have been strong.

The Australian tactician had a spell in charge of Nottingham Forest last season, but was sacked after a poor run of results.

Bergvall could potentially make the same journey later this summer.