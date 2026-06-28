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Former Switzerland international Blerim Dzemaili has questioned why Leeds United winger Noah Okafor has yet to play a single minute for the national team at the World Cup.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong debut campaign at Elland Road, finishing with eight Premier League goals to end the season as the Whites’ second-highest scorer.

Daniel Farke praised the Swiss forward’s natural eye for goal, while Okafor credited the German manager for giving him complete freedom to express himself in attack.

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Despite earning praise for his performances, there had been genuine uncertainty over whether Okafor would earn a place in Switzerland’s World Cup squad after he expressed unhappiness at boss Murat Yakin of overlooking him during last year’s squads.

The comments prompted an angry response from Switzerland’s national team director, who expressed his frustration at the Leeds forward’s public criticism.

However, the director revealed in February that Okafor had worked his way back into contention following his impressive displays at Elland Road.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka also insisted the forward still had plenty to offer the national team.

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Okafor returned to the Switzerland squad for the March friendlies but remained an unused substitute.

The Whites forward ultimately secured a place in Switzerland’s World Cup squad and arrived at the tournament hoping to make an impact for his country.

But after the completion of the group stage, Okafor has still not featured, remaining without a single minute of action and yet to make either the starting lineup or come off the bench.

Yakin’s side have progressed to the Round of 32 as Group B winners, but the continued absence of the Leeds forward has become an increasingly debated talking point.

Reflecting on the situation, Dzemaili, who won 69 caps for Switzerland, admitted that he cannot understand why the forward had still been left on the sidelines.

Dzemaili acknowledged that he had previously been among those who felt Okafor should not return to the national team until he had addressed concerns over his behaviour, but now believes that once the forward was selected, he should have been viewed as an important member of the squad.

He also warned that Yakin’s squad management could eventually backfire if too many players are left frustrated by a lack of opportunities.

Dzemaill said on Swiss daily Blick: “It’s also true that the way the game [against Canada] unfolded meant it became really tense again at that moment.

“But I still don’t understand it.

“I’m also among those who can’t quite understand why Noah Okafor hasn’t played a single minute so far.

“I was one of the people who said that if a player doesn’t behave properly, he shouldn’t be called up to the national team.

“I was also one of those who said Noah Okafor had to sort out his behaviour before he deserved a place in the national team.

“But now I don’t understand it either. And there’s something else you have to be careful about, something that worries me a little.

“Murat seems to want to keep everyone happy.

“He gives one player a game, then another, and I’m almost afraid it could have a boomerang effect, that you end up with far too many unhappy players.”

Switzerland are set to face Algeria in the last 32 and should Okafor once again be left without minutes, the scrutiny surrounding Yakin’s handling of the forward is only likely to grow, particularly if the Swiss suffer an early exit.

Meanwhile, Leeds may quietly welcome Okafor’s lack of World Cup minutes, as it reduces the likelihood of attracting fresh transfer interest should the forward have impressed on the biggest stage or while also avoiding the risk of injury.

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson may not see that as a likely outcome, having expressed concern about clubs moving for Okafor.

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton has argued that the Whites should be looking to add more players of Okafor’s quality if they are to establish themselves in the Premier League.