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Valencia are waiting for Leeds United to ease the terms they are demanding for Largie Ramazani, with the expectation being that will happen in August.

Leeds moved to bring Ramazani to Elland Road from Almeria in the summer of 2024, securing the winger on a long-term contract.

The Belgian made an encouraging start to life in Yorkshire, but his progress was derailed by an ankle ligament injury after he had already contributed four goals and assists combined in his opening eight appearances.

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After falling down the pecking order under Daniel Farke, the 25-year-old joined Valencia on loan in the summer of 2025 to secure regular first-team football.

After a slow start in Spain, the winger established himself as an important member of the squad and earned praise from a team-mate, who described him as ‘spectacular’.

Ramazani’s performances quickly made him a favourite among the Valencia supporters, with the Belgian finishing fourth in a fan poll that reflected the desire to see him remain at the Mestalla.

Los Che are also keen to keep him, with the club’s CEO having travelled to England earlier this month in an attempt to move negotiations forward.

Returnee Back from Max Wober Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt Werder Bremen Joe Gelhardt Hull City Largie Ramazani Valencia Mateo Joseph Mallorca Jack Harrison Fiorentina Leeds United’s returning loan stars

It was recently suggested that the Spanish side were optimistic that the Whites would agree to let go of the Belgian winger under ‘good conditions’.

With fresh developments emerging, it appears Los Che are willing to be patient in the pursuit of their target.

According to Spanish daily Sport, Valencia are waiting for Leeds to relax the terms for the move of Ramazani.

It has been suggested that it ‘is expected’ that the winger will most likely return to Valencia in August.

Los Che will hope that the move goes according to their plan as they will face a problem on the wing if they cannot sign the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen what price the Yorkshire club, who are seen as ‘tough negotiators’, will demand for Ramazani.

Following their impressive Premier League survival, Leeds are looking to strengthen their squad this transfer window and push for higher ambitions next season.

If Ramazani does not move on from Elland Road, he faces a potential campaign of little game time under Farke.