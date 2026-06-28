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Leeds United could make an offer for Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki after the World Cup.

The Whites are now becoming hugely active in the summer transfer window, with winger Harry Wilson agreeing terms to join as a free agent at the start of July, while defender Pascal Struijk is in line to be sold to Brighton.

Struijk is entering the final year of his contract at Elland Road and, having not extended it, Leeds are cashing in with a £20m fee for the centre-back widely cited.

Goalkeeper is a position Leeds look set to recruit in amid Karl Darlow not signing a new contract yet, while Lucas Perri lost his spot to the Welshman last season.

Parma shot-stopper Suzuki has appeared on Leeds’ radar and in recent weeks they have been ‘gathering information’ on him.

Leeds appear to be happy with what they have found out about the Japan goalkeeper and look to be ready to take the next step and transmit a proposal to Parma.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, ‘it’s possible’ that Leeds ‘might make a convincing offer’ to Parma for Suzuki once the World Cup is over.

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The goalkeeper is in action for Japan in North America and the Blue Samurai are due to take on Brazil in the last 32 on Monday.

If Japan are knocked out of the tournament then Suzuki’s future could potentially be decided even sooner.

Leeds are not alone in their admiration of the shot-stopper, with Aston Villa also keen on the custodian.

Aston Villa though are facing uncertainty in the goalkeeping department with Juventus trying to do a deal to sign Emi Martinez.

Leeds will hope Aston Villa do not move for Suzuki, with a Villa Park switch potentially hugely appealing to the Japanese.

Unai Emery’s men can offer Champions League football to Suzuki, while their stock has also grown due to winning the Europa League last term.