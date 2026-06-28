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Former Serie A goalkeeper Silvano Martina believes that, although Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is a very good shot-stopper, he would not improve Juventus.

Vicario joined Tottenham from Italian side Empoli in the summer of 2023 following the departure of veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper struggled for consistency in the recent season, managing just seven clean sheets in 31 Premier League appearances before undergoing hernia surgery in late March.

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Vicario looks to be on his way out of north London, with Roberto De Zerbi seeking a different skillset between the sticks, while Martin Dubravka has joined as cover.

The Italian first emerged as a target for Juventus in late May, when the Bianconeri shortlisted Vicario as an option for the transfer market.

It was later suggested that, although the goalkeeper’s wages would be affordable for the Italian side, the ‘real issue’ was the price tag Spurs would set.

The Bianconeri missed out on Champions League qualification for next season and are mindful of not spending big money this summer.

Linked goalkeeper Alisson Guglielmo Vicario Alex Meret Emi Martinez Goalkeepers linked with Juventus

However, last week, it was claimed that Juventus were getting serious about signing Vicario as the cost of signing their other target, Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, was ‘deemed excessive’.

Martinez still seems the preferred option in Turin, but Vicario is still a live option for Juve.

With the summer transfer window now open, former Serie A goalkeeper Martina has expressed his opinion about the Vicario situation.

Martina feels that the 29-year-old Italian is a quality shot-stopper, but believes the Tottenham goalkeeper would not significantly improve Juventus’ squad.

The former shot-stopper insisted that the club should focus on goalkeepers such as Mile Svilar, Martinez or Alisson if they want to make a real upgrade between the sticks.

Speaking to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web), he said: “Vicario is a very good goalkeeper, but he wouldn’t improve the squad.

“Juve will only improve significantly if they decide to focus on Svilar, Dibu Martinez, or Alisson.”

Juventus have not given up on their chase for Martinez, as it was recently suggested that the Italian club are expected to make new contact for the Aston Villa goalkeeper.

Napoli are also keen on Vicario, who was recently involved in a ‘lengthy informal meeting’ with the club’s sporting director.