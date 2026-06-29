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Aston Villa are monitoring French goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, but Toulouse have no intention of selling him ‘on the cheap’, despite suggestions of a ‘verbal agreement’ between the player and the Villans.

Whether Emi Martinez will remain between the posts at Villa Park next season is still uncertain, with Juventus continuing their efforts to reach an agreement for him.

The Villans, however, have wasted little time in drawing up potential replacements should the Argentine depart, as they bid to make sure the goalkeeping position is well covered.

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Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro is a leading name on Aston Villa’s shortlist of goalkeeping options.

Stoke City’s Sweden shot-stopper Viktor Johansson has also emerged as a target, while fellow Premier League clubs continue to keep tabs on the goalkeeper.

Lucas Chevalier, who has fallen out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, also entered the frame as an option for Unai Emery’s side earlier this month; they chased Chevalier before he moved to PSG.

Aston Villa have now turned their attention to another Ligue 1 talent in Restes, who put together a superb campaign with Toulouse.

Level Capped Under-17 2021 Under-18 2022 Under-21 2023 France Olympic 2024 France levels Guillaume Restes has played at

The 21-year-old kept nine clean sheets in 33 Ligue 1 appearances in the recent season, reinforcing his reputation as one of the league’s most promising young goalkeepers.

The French custodian also changed his agent in recent months, adding further intrigue over what could prove to be a defining summer for his future.

Aston Villa will need to pay a substantial fee for Restes, who is valued at between €18m and €20m.

And according to Toulouse-focused outlet LesViolets, Toulouse have ‘no intention’ of allowing Restes to leave ‘on the cheap’ despite growing interest in the shot-stopper.

It has been suggested that Restes has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Aston Villa to join if Martinez leaves, but Villa would still need to agree a fee with Toulouse.

Restes is a product of Toulouse’s academy and still has two years remaining on his current contract.

Any departure of Martínez could ‘accelerate’ Aston Villa’s pursuit of the French goalkeeper in the coming days.

The Frenchman has already amassed 96 Ligue 1 appearances, meaning the Villans would have a young goalkeeper with considerable top-flight experience on their hands if they secure his signature.