Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

Coventry City are set to pay Eintracht Frankfurt up to €20m, including bonuses, to sign Aurele Amenda, with advanced negotiations now nearing completion.

The Sky Blues won the Championship last season to secure their return to the Premier League after a 25-year absence.

A pivotal summer now awaits as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his squad for the demands of the top flight, with Francisco Moura among the names on Coventry’s shortlist, while out-of-favour Juventus forward Lois Openda is also on the club’s radar.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

One likely addition looks to be defender Amenda, who came through the academy at Swiss giants Young Boys before joining Eintracht Frankfurt in 2024 for €9.5m after winning both the Swiss Super League and Swiss Cup during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Switzerland international has emerged as a player that Coventry are rapidly closing on.

The right-footed defender, who is also capable of operating at right-back, featured 29 times for Die Adler last season, doing enough to catch the attention of the Coventry boss.

It emerged at the weekend that Eintracht Frankfurt and Coventry are in ‘advanced negotiations’ over a move for the seven-cap Switzerland international.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Now, according to German journalist Christopher Michel, Coventry will be paying up to €20m, including bonuses, to secure the 22-year-old’s signature.

The Swiss star is understood to be keen on testing himself in the Premier League, with talks over a permanent move continuing.

Amenda ended the season by starting 15 of Eintracht Frankfurt’s final 16 Bundesliga matches, form that earned him a place in Switzerland’s World Cup squad, however he is still awaiting his tournament debut.

The 22-year-old has attracted attention since last summer, with West Ham United tracking him closely before Celtic and Valencia also emerged as admirers during the winter window.

He stayed put in Germany, but now looks set to join Coventry.

It remains to be seen how quickly the Bundesliga defender adapts to the Premier League and whether he can play a pivotal role in helping Lampard’s side stay up next season, with Coventry widely expected to be scrapping for survival.