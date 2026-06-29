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Everton will pay Middlesbrough an initial fee of £16.5m for Hayden Hackney, though if all the add-ons are achieved it could go substantially higher.

David Moyes is looking to strengthen a squad that ran out of steam in the push for European football in the Premier League last season.

Hackney stood out in a Middlesbrough side that pushed hard for promotion from the Championship and even reached the playoff final.

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Middlesbrough have been expected to lose him this summer and it is Everton who will snap up the midfielder, with a deal agreed.

There has been some debate over the level of fee that the Toffees will pay, but those details have now emerged.

Journalist Alan Myers wrote on X: “Hackney fee will be £16.5M initially with full deal able to reach just shy of the £25M Boro’ were looking for conditional on certain milestones being reached.”

It is unclear what the exact milestones are for the add-ons to be triggered and whether they are more tilted towards what Hackney does as an individual at Everton or what the Toffees do as a team.

Friendly Bolton Wanderers (A) Stoke City (A) Hamburg (A) Stuttgart (A) Newcastle United (N) Lille (H) Everton’s pre-season friendlies

Everton will now look to get the capture wrapped up as quickly as possible, putting Hackney available for Moyes to use over the course of pre-season.

The Toffees are due to play their first pre-season friendly on 18th July against Dundee before they then travel to Bolton Wanderers.

Further clashes against Stoke City, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Newcastle United and Lille are pencilled in as Moyes gets Everton ready for the coming campaign.

The Toffees’ Premier League opener comes against Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson.

Hackney may not be the only midfield reinforcement at Everton this summer, with the club looking at a host of options, including Torino’s Cesare Casadei.

Everton face a hugely important summer transfer window, with one former Toffees star suggesting a good window could lead to the club becoming feared once again.