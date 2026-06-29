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Champions League side Galatasaray have identified Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk as their top target in the event they lose star centre-back Davinson Sanchez.

The former Celtic defender has been one of the standout players at Anfield since he joined the club eight years ago.

He has won the Premier League twice and the Champions League once for the Merseyside club, who could need to make subsequent defensive additions this summer.

Andy Robertson joined Tottenham Hotspur this month, while Ibrahima Konate left the club after his contract expiry to join La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Argentina defender Marcos Senesi was a prominent target for the Reds, but Tottenham beat them to his signature.

Highly rated France Under-21 defender Jeremy Jacquet is set to join the club, but Liverpool will want to keep hold of their soon-to-be 35-year-old star defender Van Dijk.

The Netherlands defender, though, is attracting transfer interest with one year remaining in his deal, as he has emerged as a top target for a Champions League club in the shape of Galatasaray.

League played in Number of seasons Eredivisie 3 Scottish Premiership 2 Premier League 11 Leagues Virgil van Dijk has played in

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray are considering Van Dijk as the ideal replacement if Sanchez were to leave.

However, Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-Jae is their backup plan in the case they fail to convince the veteran Dutchman to make a move.

Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder has advised the experienced centre-back to join the Cimbom if he decides to leave the Anfield club this summer.

Back in March, it was suggested that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek considers Van Dijk as his ‘dream’ target.

He has played close to 400 senior games for the Merseyside giants, who could be reluctant to let him leave, with not a lot of cover in the centre-back position.

The Dutchman is also a huge leader in the side and his departure would leave a hole.

Van Dijk is currently away with his national team and is likely to make a decision regarding his future only after the World Cup ends.

Whether the experienced central defender will entertain a move to the Turkish top-flight this summer remains to be seen.