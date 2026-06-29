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Sevilla are optimistic about signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who has been pushing for a move back to La Liga.

Newcastle have been working to resolve the goalkeeper situation in the summer transfer window, especially with Nick Pope linked with a move away from St. James’ Park.

Last summer, the Magpies failed to sign James Trafford, who joined Manchester City, and they ultimately settled for a loan deal with Southampton for Aaron Ramsdale.

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Earlier this summer, Newcastle beat off competition from Tottenham to sign Ewen Jaouen, who has signed a long-term contract with the club.

Newcastle might also sign another goalkeeper this summer, but regardless of that, Vlachodimos appears to have no future back at St James’ Park.

Vlachodimos, 32, spent the entire recent season on loan at Sevilla, and Los Nervionenses are working ‘almost daily’ with his agents to persuade the Magpies to lower their asking price as they seek to re-sign him.

A return to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan remains complicated, but Sevilla are optimistic about bringing him this summer, according to Spanish outlet ABC.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

The Greek international is pushing for a move to Spain, after realising that La Liga is much suited to his style of play.

Sevilla accept that they will have to make a greater financial commitment than last summer, when they signed him on loan, but are counting on the player’s desire.

Vlachodimos made 33 La Liga appearances, keeping five clean sheets in the recent campaign, and also regained the number 1 spot in the Greek national team.

Besides that, Sevilla sporting director Jose Ignacio Navarro praised the ‘great’ season Vlachodimos had in Spain, with the club’s admiration clear.

Vlachodimos still has two years remaining on his current contract and there is interest in him from other clubs too.

Sevilla also have other goalkeeping options on the agenda as even if they land the Greek they would like a second custodian.