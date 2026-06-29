Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Sunderland and FC Porto are on the verge of agreeing a fee for Black Cats forward Eliezer Mayenda to make the move to Portugal.

Regis Le Bris’ side had a massively impressive comeback season in the Premier League last term, as they not only survived but also qualified for Europe.

Sunderland will be playing in the Europa League in the upcoming campaign, but are dealing with interest in some of their players.

Captain Granit Xhaka has become a surprise target for Chelsea, as the Blues boss, Xabi Alonso, is leading the London club’s push for his desire to reunite with the Swiss.

The Black Cats have knocked back Chelsea’s first approach for the 33-year-old, but the former Arsenal man is keen on making a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

They are now set to lose one of their attacking options in the shape of Spain Under-21 forward Mayenda.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Porto and Sunderland are close to reaching an agreement for the 21-year-old.

League played in National 3 Ligue 2 Scottish Premiership Championship Premier League Leagues Eliezer Mayenda has played in

And it has been suggested that the versatile forward is ‘on the verge’ of joining the Portuguese giants from the Stadium of Light outfit.

He was a bench option for Le Bris throughout the previous campaign and the Black Cats are now cashing in on him.

Mayenda is primarily a striker, but he can slot in as a right-winger when needed, and his versatility could be an appealing aspect for the Liga Portugal giants.

Sunderland gave him a new deal last year, which runs until the summer of 2030, but he only scored two goals in 24 games across all competitions.

However, how much Porto are paying for the highly rated Spaniard is still unknown, but it is unlikely that the Black Cats would let him leave on a cheap deal.

They have recently appointed ex-Juventus executive Matteo Serra to look over their transfers, and he could look to replace Mayenda with a new forward.

Ex-Arsenal winger Adrian Clarke backed the Sunderland man to be a Premier League star, but he is leaving England after a season of underwhelming performances in the top-flight.