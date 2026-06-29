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Rangers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has appeared on the radar of Serie A side Atalanta, who have just done business with the Gers for Ben Godfrey.

Godfrey has moved from Atalanta to Rangers on a loan deal, with the Gers holding an option to buy in the event he impresses in Glasgow.

The defender adds to Derek McInnes’ options at the back, but there could be more business done between Rangers and Atalanta in the coming weeks.

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Atalanta are also showing interest in Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who the Gers could cash in on this summer.

They are keen on another Gers midfielder too, with now Norway international Aasgaard having appeared on their radar, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The Italian giants could explore a deal to bring Aasgaard to Italy this summer.

Though the Norwegian had a decent season for the Ibrox side, a former Rangers boss said that the 24-year-old, along with Andreas Skov Olsen, could not provide the creative spark the club hoped for.

League played in League One Championship Scottish Premiership Leagues Thelo Aasgaard has played in

The attacking midfielder made 33 appearances for the Gers in the recent Scottish Premiership season, while scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

The 24-year-old recently scored the only goal for Norway during their World Cup game against France.

It remains to be seen whether the Light Blues will let Aasgaard leave this summer, with the midfielder still having three years left on his contract.

The decision is sure to come down to McInnes and his views on Aasgaard are unclear.

With Lawrence Shankland and Godfrey in through the door at Rangers, the Gers are now looking to make further additions.

Rangers are ‘battling to convince’ Bryan Reynolds to move to Ibrox instead of joining French club Rennes, with the right-back seen as a replacement for the departed James Tavernier.