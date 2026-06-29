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Tottenham Hotspur ‘also enquired’ about Croatia World Cup star Martin Baturina, but Como rebuffed their approach, viewing the attacking midfielder as an important part of their plans.

The former Dinamo Zagreb star, who made more than 160 appearances for the Croatian giants, joined Como last summer on a five-year deal.

The transfer was worth an initial €17m, with a further €5m in add-ons, and after just one season his valuation has soared, with Como placing an €80m release clause in his contract.

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That rise follows an outstanding debut Serie A campaign in which the Croatia international registered eight goals and four assists in 34 appearances across several attacking roles, both centrally and on the left, as Como secured Champions League football for the first time in the club’s history.

I Voltiani had already fended off interest from Leeds United in January after the Whites were prepared to pay €30m for the 23-year-old, an offer the Italian side had little interest in entertaining.

Interest has only intensified this summer, with Bayern Munich still firmly in the hunt for the versatile attacker.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto (via Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web), Tottenham ‘also enquired’ about Baturina, but the Lombardy outfit refused to entertain any discussions, viewing him as a key figure in Cesc Fabregas’ project.

Club Years Dinamo Zagreb 2021-2025 Como 1907 2025- Martin Baturina’s career history

Aston Villa and Manchester United have also continued to monitor the Croatia international closely, with the midfielder currently representing his country at the World Cup.

It is not the first time an English club have targeted him either, with Arsenal showing interest while he was still at Dinamo Zagreb in 2023.

Having featured in all three of Croatia’s group-stage matches, the 23-year-old has already found the net against England in the opener and is expected to play another influential role when his side face Portugal in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In Serie A last season, Baturina created 62 chances for I Lariani, including eight big chances, and with Tottenham finishing 17th and struggling for creativity, the north London club viewed the Croatian as a potential solution.

However, any move appears unlikely unless Spurs are prepared to trigger his €80m release clause.

Spurs have shown they have cash to splash with their current efforts to sign Sandro Tonali.

Tottenham have also opened talks with Manchester City over Savinho while continuing to monitor West Ham United’s Crysencio Summerville, with the Dutch winger recently told that Spurs would be an ideal destination for him.