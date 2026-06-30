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Galatasaray have ‘backed down’ over a move for Amadou Onana due to his valuation, but ‘positive developments could occur’ if Aston Villa lower their asking price later this summer.

Unai Emery is preparing Aston Villa for next season’s Champions League while building a squad capable of securing another top-four finish in the Premier League.

Balancing the books though remains key, despite the Premier League’s financial rules now switching to a Squad Cost Ratio system from the previous PSR regime.

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Player trading will therefore matter as Emery seeks to strengthen the squad and midfielder Onana has drawn interest from Turkey.

Galatasaray, who are also in next season’s Champions League, are admirers of the Belgium international.

They have been looking at a possible swoop, however, according to Turkish daily Takvim, Galatasaray have ‘backed down’ over a move for Onana due to his valuation of €65m.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is a big admirer of the Belgian international and, if Aston Villa lower their asking price to around €45m, ‘positive developments could occur’ later this summer.

Club played for Hoffenheim Hamburg Lille Everton Aston Villa Clubs Amadou Onana has played for

It is unclear whether Aston Villa have any appetite for selling Onana and would consider dropping his asking price to a level Galatasaray find acceptable.

The midfielder is currently featuring for Belgium in the ongoing World Cup.

Galatasaray recently looked at signing another midfielder in the shape of Juventus’ Khephren Thuram, but he is not keen on moving to Turkey.

Further Turkish links for an Aston Villa player have also surfaced.

It has been claimed in Turkey that young winger Alysson ‘wants to move’ from Villa Park to secure regular game time, with Trabzonspor on his trail.

Aston Villa are still exploring options to replace Emiliano Martinez, who is expected to leave this summer, and are monitoring goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, but Toulouse have no intention of selling him cheaply, despite suggestions of a ‘verbal agreement’ between the French goalkeeper and the Villains.