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Atalanta are keen on Rangers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard and are looking to secure a new midfielder ahead of the start of their pre-season training camp.

The two clubs have already conducted business this summer, with the Scottish side recently taking Ben Godfrey from Atalanta on loan until the end of the season.

The defender is expected to bolster Derek McInnes’ backline, with his pedigree viewed as invaluable as the new manager targets silverware next season, after Rangers ended this campaign empty-handed.

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There could, however, be further dealings between the pair this window, with the Serie A outfit showing interest in Nicolas Raskin, who is understood to be keen on a move away from Ibrox.

Another midfielder on their shortlist is Aasgaard, who only recently emerged on their radar earlier this week.

According to Italian journalist Damiano Er Faina, La Dea have a clear idea of when they want a new midfielder in through the building.

Atalanta want a fresh face for the engine room to be in place by the time their players report for their pre-season training camp.

McInnes’ stance on Aasgaard remains unclear and much of his future could hinge on whether the 54-year-old views him as part of his long-term plans.

Competition Appearances League One 99 Championship 58 Scottish Premiership 33 Aasgaard’s top competitions by appearances

However, with the Norway international having only arrived in Govan last season following Luton Town’s relegation, and still having three years left on his contract, Rangers are under no pressure to sanction a cut-price exit.

The midfielder, who cost the Scots around £3.5m, enjoyed a solid debut campaign in the Scottish Premiership, featuring in 33 matches and registering ten goal involvements.

Former boss Jim Duffy, however, was critical of the Rangers midfielder, arguing he had yet to fully establish himself as the creative force the club had hoped for.

Currently away with the Norway national team at the World Cup, the 24-year-old has already made an appearance and found the net, and could yet feature further as his side prepare to face Ivory Coast this evening in the Round of 32.

It remains to be seen whether Atalanta will return with a proposal that meets Rangers’ valuation, or whether Aasgaard is set to stay at Ibrox and help them secure a finish higher than third place next season.