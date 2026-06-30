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Rangers target Lewis Ferguson could be on his way out of Bologna this summer, with the Rossoblu placing a hefty price tag on the midfielder amid the Gers being namechecked as suitors.

The Scotland international began his career in the Gers academy before being released at the age of 14.

Two years ago, however, Ferguson’s agent revealed that the setback had little impact on the midfielder’s development, as he kicked on with his career.

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Rangers also made an attempt to sign him in 2022, but Ferguson eventually completed a move to Italian Serie A side Bologna.

Since then, he has established himself as a key figure for the Rossoblu and was even appointed club captain three years ago.

The midfielder continued to play an influential role last season, making 45 appearances while clocking 2,925 minutes across all competitions.

However, with just two years remaining on his contract, Ferguson could be on the move from the Italian outfit this summer.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Fellow Serie A clubs Roma and Atalanta are interested in strengthening their midfield with the Scotland international.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Ferguson is also ‘liked’ by Rangers as they explore the possibility of a deal.

Standing in the Gers’ way, though, is Bologna’s valuation of the midfielder, as it is suggested he ‘could be sold for €20m’.

Should the Glasgow giants decide to meet that asking price, it would shatter their club-record transfer fee, marking a real statement of intent.

Meanwhile, Bologna boss Domenico Tedesco has identified Nicolas Raskin as a target this summer, offering Rangers a possible opportunity to generate funds.

Another midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has emerged on the radar of Atalanta, who are also interested in Raskin.

Young midfielder Bailey Rice has joined Kilmarnock on loan, with boss Neil McCann hoping to unlock his potential through regular first-team football.

Whether Rangers ultimately decide to pursue a reunion with Ferguson will become clearer as the summer transfer window progresses.

The 26-year-old recently saw his World Cup campaign with Scotland come to an end in the group stage, having started all three matches.

Like Ferguson, other Bologna stars could also be on the move this summer, with Emil Holm favouring a switch to the Premier League amid Everton‘s interest.

The Toffees have also been linked with Santiago Castro, while Jhon Lucumí is still awaiting clarity over his future as several English clubs continue to monitor his situation.