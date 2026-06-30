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Crystal Palace have tested the water over a possible move to sign Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou, who is on the books at Atalanta.

Kossounou initially arrived at Atalanta on loan from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 and in the summer of 2025 made his move to Italy permanent by signing a four-year contract with the club.

The 25-year-old defender was in and out of the starting eleven in the recent campaign due to several injuries, but still managed to rack up 32 appearances in all competitions.

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Following strong displays for Atalanta, Kossounou was called up for the World Cup, and he featured in all three group stage matches for Ivory Coast, along with the last 32 exit to Norway.

Crystal Palace’s interest in Kossounou is not new, as in 2023 they first looked at being able to sign him on loan from Leverkusen, but a deal never materialised.

Crystal Palace’s interest has not gone away and with the aim of signing a new defender in place, they have tested the water over Kossounou, according to Italian journalist Damiano Er Faina.

With Pierre Sage in charge and Europa League football to play, Crystal Palace will be under pressure to get their summer recruitment right.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

They could well be tested with offers for defender Jaydee Canvot, who is drawing attention from a number of top clubs.

Last term, Crystal Palace lost Marc Guehi to Manchester City and Maxence Lacroix is another defender who could go.

The Ivory Coast international is not the only defender Palace are looking at and the club have shown interest in former Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell.

Kossounou, who still has three years remaining on his current contract with Atalanta, will not come cheap, but it is suggested La Dea are already planning for the future.

Sage will want business done as quickly as possible this summer and Kossounou is now free of World Cup distractions to focus on his future.