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Leeds United talent Harry Gray is expected to head out on another League One loan this summer, with interest mounting around him with Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town the ‘favourites’ in the race.

Having progressed through the ranks at Leeds’ academy, the teenager spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United.

The 17-year-old quickly established himself as a regular starter, contributing four goal involvements in 20 League One appearances while gaining valuable senior experience.

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Daniel Farke has been encouraged by the youngster’s development at the Millers, having already stated last October that the Whites see Gray as a player they hope to build around in the future.

Then Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw also expressed his belief that Gray has all the attributes to develop into a top player.

That praise continued last month when Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens singled the forward out as the standout performer after facing the Millers.

Gray has now returned to Elland Road, but with ‘plenty of interest’ gathering pace, another season-long loan in League One is viewed as a realistic possibility.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Among the clubs pursuing the versatile forward, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town have emerged as the ‘favourites’ to secure his signature.

Commentator Adam Pope wrote on X: “Plenty of interest remains in Leeds United striker Harry Gray who looks set for another loan spell in League One.

“Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday amongst the favourites to land him at this point.”

Which club ultimately wins the race should become clearer in the coming days, although another campaign of consistent first-team football would represent important step in Gray’s development.

The Owls are targeting an immediate return to the Championship and believe Gray could strengthen their attacking options.

Sheffield Wednesday recently fended off interest from several clubs in their pursuit of Aston Villa star Sil Swinkels and could now attempt to repeat that with Gray.

Potential departures could also create further room in the squad, with Svante Ingelsson edging closer to a move to Stoke City.

The Whites, meanwhile, will want to ensure whichever club secures Gray’s services can offer him regular minutes, with his long-term development remaining the priority.

Gray signed his first professional contract only last year and will want to use any loan spell to get closer to the first team.

He has already spoken openly about his ambition of playing in the Premier League, and another successful loan spell could move him one step closer to achieving that dream.