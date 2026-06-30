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Sunderland are in the mix for free agent Oscar Mingueza, as the Black Cats have asked about the experienced Spanish defender.

The Black Cats are eyeing another impressive transfer market following a superb season in the top-flight.

Regis Le Bris and Sunderland want to make ‘high-impact’ signings this summer and are negotiating with RB Leipzig to keep hold of Lutsharel Geertruida.

Aston Villa’s versatile defensive midfielder Lamare Bogarde is also on their radar, but Sunderland face competition from Brighton.

However, the Black Cats are focusing on more players as the transfer window progresses and it is clear that they are keen on adding versatile profiles.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Sunderland ‘have asked about’ 27-year-old defender Mingueza.

And it has been suggested that Serie A clubs, in the shape of Como and Atalanta, are also in the mix for the Spaniard.

Club European football Atalanta Conference League Sunderland Europa League Como Champions League Interested in Oscar Mingueza

La Liga club Celta Vigo have announced that the former Barcelona man has left the club upon his contract expiry.

The La Masia academy graduate spent 15 years at the Catalan giants, where he made 66 senior appearances.

Four years ago, the ex-Spain international left Barcelona to join Celta Vigo for a fee of €3m and now he is available to be signed on a free transfer.

Mingueza played close to 150 games for Os Celestes, and he is incredibly versatile, as he can play on either flank as a full-back or a wide midfielder.

The 27-year-old can also play centrally, which makes the Spaniard’s profile very desirable for his suitors across Europe.

Sunderland have an advantage over Atalanta as the Black Cats will be able to provide Europa League football, but Como will be playing Champions League football, which is unmatchable for Mingueza’s other suitors.

More clubs could join the race for the 27-year-old in the coming days and the Black Cats may need to move quickly to beat the competition to his signature.