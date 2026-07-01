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Departed Everton defender Reece Welch, who recently left the club following the expiry of his contract, is set to undergo a trial with Danish Superliga side Lyngby.

Huddersfield-born centre-back Welch joined Everton’s academy at the age of seven before putting pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club in 2020.

Although he never featured in the Premier League for the Toffees, Welch made his senior debut in the FA Cup in 2022 and credited James Tarkowski and Conor Coady as influential figures during his development around the first-team setup.

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The next two campaigns saw him gain experience on loan with Forest Green Rovers and Belgian outfit Deinze.

The latter’s technical director praised the defender’s dynamism upon his arrival, although his spell in Belgium lasted only half a season before the club declared bankruptcy.

Last season, during the winter transfer window, Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen explored the possibility of signing him on a six-month loan, but a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

After making more than 130 appearances across Everton’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides, Welch was confirmed to be leaving the club following the expiry of his contract.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Now a free agent at 22, the defender has been handed another opportunity to reignite his career, with a Danish club offering him the chance to earn a contract.

According to Danish outlet Bold, Welch is set to report to Danish Superliga side Lyngby Boldklub for a trial training session.

The Royal Blues have just secured their return to the top flight and are searching for reinforcements ahead of the new campaign, with Welch among the players hoping to convince the club he fits the bill.

The arrangement is initially for a single trial session, although the door remains open for further discussions should both parties see enough to continue.

The English defender, who has also collected a handful of appearances for his country from Under-16 through to Under-20 level, would arrive without a transfer fee, making him an attractive option.

It remains to be seen whether the former Toffees prospect can do enough to call Lyngby Stadion home by the time next season gets under way.