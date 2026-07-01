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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has dubbed midfielder Dan Neil ‘technically gifted’ after the Gers snapped him up on a free transfer.

Neil came up through Sunderland’s youth system, helped the Black Cats secure promotion to the Premier League in 2025, and has made more than 200 appearances for the club.

In the recent campaign, the 24-year-old was sent on loan to Ipswich Town in the second half of the season, where he made 17 appearances in all competitions and helped the Tractor Boys gain promotion to the Premier League.

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Rangers faced competition for Neil, but have won the race and he has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Scottish giants.

McInnes feels that Neil is a ‘technically gifted’ player and the English midfielder will bring energy to the Gers’ squad, while also contributing to goals from the middle of the park.

💙 Our New No.6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ArtsdQbiZG — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 1, 2026

The Gers manager believes Neil is an exceptional addition to the team, and he is eager to work with him during the pre-season.

McInnes said on Rangers’ website: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Dan to the club. He will be an excellent addition to our squad.

English star Jack Butland Dan Neil Ben Godfrey Dujon Sterling Paul Nsio English players ion Rangers squad

“He is a technically gifted midfielder who is strong in possession, can contribute goals and brings tremendous energy to the team.

“At 24, we are signing a player who is hungry and ambitious, but who already possesses significant experience and leadership qualities, having captained Sunderland to promotion to the Premier League in 2025.

💭 “I am really excited to be signing for Rangers. I’m really looking forward to what the next few years can bring.” 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐥 – 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 pic.twitter.com/ThFvJ0EVMm — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 1, 2026

“I’m really looking forward to working with Dan throughout pre-season as we prepare for the challenges ahead.”

Rangers have been making moves in the summer transfer window, as the Gers have already brought in Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta and McInnes has lavished praise on the 28-year-old defender.

Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur has now arrived from Hull City, with Jack Butland widely expected to go the other way.

Following Rangers’ horrific collapse during the latter stage of the recent campaign, McInnes will want to bolster the squad further and the Gers have been namechecked in the hunt for Bologna star Lewis Ferguson.

Rangers supporters will want the arrival of the new manager in the shape of McInnes, as well as quality additions to the team in the summer transfer window, to put the club back on track to bring silverware to Ibrox.