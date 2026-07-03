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Serie A side Bologna have not heard from Rangers about Lewis Ferguson despite speculation the Gers want to sign the Scotland midfielder.

Since leaving Aberdeen in 2022, Ferguson has found success in Italy, where he has become a key man at Serie A club Bologna.

Ferguson has just completed his fourth full season in Italy’s Serie A and helped Bologna to finish eighth in the recent campaign, while reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

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The midfielder is now into the final two years of his Bologna contract and Rangers are suggested to see him as a potential statement signing this summer.

Rangers are trying to have a more Scottish flavour, with Derek McInnes in charge and Lawrence Shankland in through the door.

Bologna have placed a hefty price tag on the head of the midfielder, with suggestions of a €20m transfer fee being needed.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Bologna have not heard from Rangers or any other club about Ferguson so far, with ‘no contacts’ having taken place.

Season Serie A appearances 2022-2023 32 2023-2024 31 2024-2025 16 2025-2026 27 Lewis Ferguson’s Serie A appearances

Whether that happens in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but signing Ferguson would be a big outlay for Rangers to make.

Bologna have not held any discussions with Ferguson yet about extending his current contract.

There may yet be other clubs keen on Ferguson.

In 2024, Premier League pair Nottingham Forest and Fulham both showed keen interest in the midfielder.

That same year there was also interest from Italian heavyweights Juventus.

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has been open about the fact he would like to see nephew Lewis move to Ibrox.

McInnes recently stressed that patience is needed in the transfer market, with a long summer window ahead of Rangers, and there is ample time for the Gers to make a move for Ferguson.

They have not done so yet however.