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Rangers are set to head to Spain for their pre-season training camp instead of the originally planned trip to Austria, according to journalist Joshua Barrie.

Ibrox is entering a new era under Derek McInnes and, as part of his squad rebuild, the Gers have already enjoyed an active summer in the transfer market.

The Glasgow giants secured the signing of Lawrence Shankland from Hearts, reuniting the striker with McInnes at Ibrox.

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To reinforce the goalkeeping department, Rangers brought in Ivar Pandur from Hull City, while Dan Neil also arrived as a free agent following his departure from Sunderland.

Defensively, the Gers have strengthened with the additions of Ross McCrorie and Ben Godfrey, the latter joining on a season-long loan.

McInnes has already described Neil as ‘technically gifted’, while highlighting Godfrey’s experience at the highest level as another valuable asset for the squad.

Rangers are far from finished in the market, having recently joined the race for Troyes’ young defender Sankhoun Diawara.

Person Position Derek McInnes Manager Alan Archibald Assistant Paul Sheerin Assistant Craig Clark First team coach Rangers’ coaching staff

They are targeting a number of further signings, but McInnes has stressed the need to be patient, with the window to run until 1st September.

With pre-season training already under way, McInnes is now focused on putting his squad through the next phase of preparations ahead of the new campaign.

The Gers had originally planned to travel to Austria for their pre-season camp during Danny Rohl’s time in charge.

However, following the German boss’ departure to Red Bull Salzburg, McInnes has opted to take preparations in a different direction.

Now Rangers will instead travel to Spain for their pre-season camp, with the squad expected to head there ‘late next week’.

The camp in Spain is expected to play a crucial role in helping McInnes embed his ideas, sharpen tactical cohesion and further mould the squad ahead of the new season.

The new Scottish Premiership campaign gets under way on 31st July, when the Gers will take on Dundee United as McInnes looks to make an immediate statement.

Meanwhile, departures could also be on the horizon at Ibrox this summer, with Atalanta keen on Thelo Aasgaard and stepping up their pursuit of fellow midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

Striker Youssef Chermiti could also move on after Lyon identified him as a target, while another French outfit Rennes are monitoring centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez.