Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Gleison Bremer has now emerged as ‘one of the hottest names’ expected to leave Juventus during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian defender is currently with his national team at the World Cup in North America, where Brazil are preparing for Sunday’s round-of-16 clash against Norway.

Despite an injury-hit season with Juventus, the 29-year-old earned a call-up after making 31 appearances and registering seven goal involvements across all competitions, although he is yet to feature at the tournament.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The right-footed centre-back joined Juventus from Torino in 2022 and remains under contract for another three years after signing an extension just one year into his spell with the club.

Last season, the Old Lady managed just one win from their final five Serie A matches, a run that consigned them to Europa League football and increased the pressure to balance the books this summer.

Despite making more than 120 appearances for the Bianconeri, Bremer has emerged as one of the players viewed as a potential source of funds, with Tottenham rekindling their long-standing interest after first identifying him as a target in 2021.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Bremer is ‘one of the hottest names’ expected to leave Juventus this summer, with Tottenham again namechecked amongst the interested clubs.

Club Years Atletico Mineiro 2017-2018 Torino 2018-2022 Juventus 2022- Bremer’s career history

Despite attracting interest from Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Bremer has no desire to leave Italy and remains determined to make things work in Turin.

The Brazilian has a release clause worth around €58m, although Juventus could be willing to negotiate a lower fee given their financial situation.

Tottenham, who have already strengthened their defence with three new signings alongside the arrival of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, continue to monitor Bremer as a potential replacement for Cristian Romero.

Romero is keen to move on from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, despite Roberto De Zerbi rating him highly.

There also continues to be interest in Micky van de Ven, who has not yet signed a new contract, while Radu Dragusin has been tipped to leave.

For now, Bremer’s full focus remains on Brazil’s pursuit of a sixth World Cup, with his club future unlikely to become any clearer until after the tournament, especially with no formal offers yet on the table.