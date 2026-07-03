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Burnley winger Luca Koleosho is ‘very close’ to joining Serie A side Fiorentina, with a deal now appearing to gather real momentum.

The Italian spent the second half of last season on loan at Paris FC in France, where he enjoyed a respectable spell.

In May, suggestions emerged that the Ligue 1 outfit were preparing to trigger their option to buy Koleosho on a permanent deal, having been pleased with what he brought to the table.

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However, that move soon went cold, leaving the winger to return to Turf Moor with his long-term future still unresolved.

Then Serie A sides Monza and Genoa were both namechecked as potential destinations for Koleosho, with an exit fully expected at some point.

Neither club managed to make meaningful progress before Fiorentina entered the picture last month.

It soon became clear that La Viola consider Koleosho an ideal fit for their project in Tuscany, due to the fact he is Italian, is young and has potential.

Club played for Espanyol Burnley Paris FC Clubs Luca Koleosho has played for

Interest quickly turned into a genuine pursuit, with the Serie A outfit identifying the winger as a key summer target.

While Koleosho continued to weigh up his future, the Tuscan outfit also made it clear they were unwilling to wait indefinitely for a decision.

Now, a major breakthrough appears to have been made, with Fiorentina ‘very close’ to signing Koleosho, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

Whether the move is ultimately structured as an initial loan with an option to buy or a permanent transfer remains to be seen.

Despite having three years remaining on his Burnley contract, uncertainty had already surrounded Koleosho’s long-term future at Turf Moor since last season, while a move to Tuscany could provide the ideal platform to accelerate his development

Since arriving in England three years ago, the right winger has registered just five goal involvements across 45 appearances in Burnley colours.

Meanwhile, a former Fiorentina star had urged La Viola to prioritise a move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon instead of Koleosho.

As things stand, however, La Viola do not appear to be pursuing the Israeli, due to Tottenham not lowering his €10m price tag, leaving Koleosho firmly at the forefront of their plans.